NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers signed veteran WR Mike Evans as a free agent, allowing Jauan Jennings to enter the free-agent market. San Francisco GM John Lynch is confident Jennings will eventually sign with a new team.

“He’ll find a good home, and Jauan will go play great football for someone,” Lynch said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I can’t say enough for what that guy did; when that guy stepped between the lines, man, he was a presence, and they had to deal with him, and he won us a lot of games.”

San Francisco also signed WR Christian Kirk to a one-year, $3 million deal. Lynch mentioned that Kirk had other offers, but he wanted to sign into the “right situation.”

“Very similar to Mike, Kirk could have gone some other places, too, but he wanted to be in the right situation, and he liked our place,” Lynch said. “Always been a huge fan of Christian since Arizona. I feel lucky to get both of those guys.”

Lynch feels it is exciting to bring in two veteran receivers like Evans and Kirk, and is confident they will work well with WRs coach Leonard Hankerson.

“Those (receivers) rooms are always interesting ones, with a lot of dynamics,” Lynch said. “To have two grown men is really exciting. Hank’s looking forward to it, and we’re all looking forward to it, not to disparage anyone we’ve had. … Those guys play the game the right way.”

Cardinals

Alabama QB Ty Simpson will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)

will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport) According to Mike Garafolo, Miami QB Carson Beck‘s visit schedule includes the Cardinals.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead told reporters that he had conversations with the Eagles about a potential trade for WR A.J. Brown that never materialized. Snead added that if the trade went through, Los Angeles likely would have discussed trading WR Davante Adams.

“We chatted with Philly, nothing worked out,” Snead said on PFT Live. “There were talks, we had discussions, didn’t work out. That happens.”

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling said he had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Justin Melo)