49ers Signing DB Tracy Walker

The 49ers plan to sign veteran DB Tracy Walker, according to Matt Barrows.

Walker, 29, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. After finishing a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract, Walker agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions and avoid free agency in 2023. The Lions opted to release him back in February.

He was set to earn a base salary of $7.95 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Walker appeared in all 17 games including six starts and recorded 59 tackles, one sack and two pass defenses.