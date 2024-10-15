49ers Signing K Anders Carlson To PS

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Tom Silverstein, the 49ers are signing former Packers K Anders Carlson to their practice squad following a shoulder injury to K Matthew Wright.

Anders Carlson

He most recently worked out for the Bills back in September after being let go by the Packers at the end of August.

The following is a list of players on the 49ers’ practice squad:

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DL Evan Anderson
  3. DL Alex Barrett
  4. CB Chase Lucas
  5. S Jaylen Mahoney
  6. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
  7. QB Tanner Mordecai
  8. OL Drake Nugent
  9. TE Mason Pline
  10. WR Trent Taylor
  11. WR Terrace Marshall 
  12. RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  13. LB DaShaun White
  14. T Chris Hubbard
  15. LB Jonathan Garvin
  16. WR Terique Owens
  17. K Anders Carlson

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus. 

In 2023, Carlson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts (81.8 percent) and 34 of 39 extra points (87.2 percent). 

