49ers Signing K Anders Carlson To PS

Per Tom Silverstein, the 49ers are signing former Packers K Anders Carlson to their practice squad following a shoulder injury to K Matthew Wright.

He most recently worked out for the Bills back in September after being let go by the Packers at the end of August.

The following is a list of players on the 49ers’ practice squad:

OL Isaac Alarcon (International) DL Evan Anderson DL Alex Barrett CB Chase Lucas S Jaylen Mahoney DL T.Y. McGill Jr. QB Tanner Mordecai OL Drake Nugent TE Mason Pline WR Trent Taylor WR Terrace Marshall RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn LB DaShaun White T Chris Hubbard LB Jonathan Garvin WR Terique Owens K Anders Carlson

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus.

In 2023, Carlson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts (81.8 percent) and 34 of 39 extra points (87.2 percent).