49ers Signing LB Oren Burks To Two-Year, $5M Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing LB Oren Burks to a contract, according to his Twitter account.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the deal with Burks is for two years and worth $5 million.

Burks, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He just finished his four-year, $3,280,756 rookie contract that included an $820,756 signing bonus.

In 2021, Burks appeared in 17 games for the Packers and recorded 36 tackles and half a sack.

