Jaguars Announce 18 UDFA Signings

The Jaguars announced that they have signed 18 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The following is the complete list of players being signed by the team:

QB Joey Aguilar DL T.J. Bollers WR Brady Boyd WR Alex Bullock TE Ethan Conner OL Garrett DiGiorgio DE Quindarius Dunnigan CB Preston Hodge DL Jalen Hunt CB Devon Marshall S Devin Neal OL Jimto Obidegwu WR Ben Patterson WR Trebor Pena RB J’Mari Taylor DE Bryan Thomas OL Jordan White WR Michael Wortham

Aguilar, 24, was born in Antioch, California, and transferred to Tennessee after time at Diablo Valley College and Appalachian State.

He was named Second-team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

In his college career, Aguilar appeared in 36 games and made 37 starts, with a record of 21-15. He threw for 10,325 yards and completed 62.4 percent of his passes to go along with 80 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 211 times for 557 yards and nine touchdowns.

We will have more on the Jaguars UDFA’s as they become available.