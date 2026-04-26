Saints Officially Sign 10 UDFAs

The Saints announced on their website that they have officially come to terms with ten undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the draft on Saturday.

The following list is the ten prospects joining New Orleans:

RB CJ Donaldson TE Cody Hardy OT Alan Herron DE Michael Heldman CB DaShawn Jones CB Jeremiah McLendon NT KeeShawn Silver K Mason Shipley DT Jay’Viar Suggs OT Alex Wollschlaeger

Donaldson, 21, whose real name is DeCarlo, hails from Coral Gables, Florida, and played three seasons for West Virginia before transferring to Ohio State.

In his four years of college, Donaldson appeared in 45 games and rushed 517 times for 2,419 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on the Saints as the news becomes available.