Saints Signing LB Anfernee Jennings

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are signing former Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings following the draft.

Jennings, 28, was drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in the third round with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,331,089, including a $903,179 signing bonus, before signing a three-year extension with a base value of $12 million with New England.

The Patriots attempted to find a trade partner for Jennings before the draft, but after nothing materialized, he was ultimately released.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 26 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery in three starts.