49ers Officially Signed Eight UDFAs

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they have officially agreed to terms with eight undrafted free agents.

The following is the full list of players who will be joining San Francisco:

P Jack Boumeester TE Khalil Dinkins DL Bryson Eason WR Wesley Grimes DL Mikail Kamara WR Will Pauling S Jalen Stroman DL James Thompson

The leading pass rusher for the national champions, Kamara, was not invited to the Combine, an omen that he would eventually go undrafted.

Kamara, 24, started his career at James Madison and was a two-year starter, earning third-team All-American honors in 2023. He transferred to Indiana and played two more seasons, earning second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

During his six-year college career, Kamara recorded 163 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two pass deflections in 52 games.