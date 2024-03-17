49ers Signing LB Zeke Turner To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are signing LB Zeke Turner to a one-year contract.

Turner, 27, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

From there Turner returned to the Cardinals on one-year deals for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2023, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 20 tackles.