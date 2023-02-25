49ers Signing LS Taybor Pepper To Three-Year Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a three-year contract extension that includes $1.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Pepper posted a video on Twitter earlier:

Pepper, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2016. The Packers signed him to a future/reserve contract for 2017.

However, Green Bay elected to cut Pepper loose shortly after the 2017 draft. From there, he played for the Ravens and returned to the Packers, but Green Bay declined to tender Pepper an offer.

Pepper had stints with the Giants and Dolphins before eventually signing on with the 49ers. He’s been in San Francisco ever since.

In 2022, Pepper appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers.