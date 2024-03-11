49ers Signing OLB Leonard Floyd

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are set to sign OLB Leonard Floyd to a contract.

According to Rapoport, Floyd receives a two-year, $20 million contract worth up to $24 million.

Floyd, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $15.7 million contract when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option worth $13.22 million for the 2020 season.

However, Chicago released Floyd before the option became guaranteed at the start of the 2020 league year. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams.

The Rams and Floyd later agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021. However, the Rams released him last offseason and he eventually signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Bills.

In 2023, Floyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 32 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.