49ers Signing P Pressley Harvin III

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the 49ers are signing P Pressley Harvin III to a contract.

Harvin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Pittsburgh when the Steelers released him earlier this offseason.

In 2023, Harvin appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and totaled 3,419 yards on 78 attempts (43.8 YPA) to go along with 30 punts downed inside the 20.