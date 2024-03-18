49ers Signing QB Josh Dobbs To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing QB Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal, according to his agent.

Dobbs, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns last offseason on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

From there, the Cardinals traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick back in October.

In 2023, Dobbs appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and Vikings and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.