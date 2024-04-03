49ers Signing RB Patrick Taylor To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are signing RB Patrick Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad only to later re-join Green Bay’s active roster.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in 11 games for the Packers and had 32 carries for 141 yards to go along with 11 receptions for 49 yards.