49ers Signing UFL DE Jaylon Allen

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the 49ers are signing UFL DE Jaylon Allen to a contract.

Allen, 25, was a three-year starter at Memphis and attended the university from 2019-2023. He earned Second-Team All-AAC in 2023 along with Honorable Mention in 2022.

He went undrafted in 2024 before catching on with the Broncos, but was let go during camp last year with an injury settlement. Allen spent the 2025 season with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL.

In 2025, Allen appeared in 10 games for the Showboats and recorded 27 total tackles and two sacks.