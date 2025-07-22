49ers Signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a contract.

St. Brown was one of several tryout players at the 49ers’ training camp on Monday.

St. Brown, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals.

He then signed with the Saints in April but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad. The Saints released him from the practice squad in January after being elevated twice.

In 2024, St. Brown appeared in two games for the Saints.