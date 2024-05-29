49ers Signing WR Jauan Jennings To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $15.4M

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are re-signing WR Jauan Jennings to a two-year deal worth up to $15.4 million including $10.5 million guaranteed.
Schefter notes Jennings was a restricted free agent and never signed his free-agent tender.
Jennings, 26, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.
Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.
In 2023, Jennings appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and caught 19 passes for 265 yards receiving and one touchdown.
