49ers Signing WR Tajae Sharpe To Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo reports that the 49ers are signing veteran WR Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad after he worked out with the team last week.

Sharpe, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City later re-signed him but he was ultimately released and signed on with the Bears back in May before they too released him with an injury settlement.

In 2021, Sharpe appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and hauled in 25 passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns.