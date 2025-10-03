49ers TE George Kittle A ‘Long Shot’ To Return By Week 6, More Likely To Play The Following Week

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that TE George Kittle is a “long shot” to return from injured reserve in time for Week 6 against the Buccaneers, per Nick Wagoner.

Shanahan added that Kittle is more likely to return by Week 7, via Vic Tafur.

Kittle injured his hamstring in Sunday’s Week 1 win and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in one game for the 49ers and caught all four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown.