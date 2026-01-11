49ers TE George Kittle Carted Off With Achilles Injury

Update:

The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out TE George Kittle with an Achilles injury.

It was clear that this was likely an Achilles tear for Kittle based on the replay. Unfortunate, this could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season.

49ers TE George Kittle was injured during Sunday’s wildcard game against the Eagles after catching a pass and being tackled out of bounds.

Kittle grabbed for the back of his ankle, which is typically cause for concern that he may have suffered an Achilles’ tear. He was later carted off the field.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.