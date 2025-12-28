49ers TE George Kittle Highly Unlikely To Play Sunday Night

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers TE George Kittle is “highly unlikely,” in the words of a source, to play in Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

Kittle sprained his ankle last week, and while he appears to have avoided a more serious injury, he didn’t practice at all this past week and the 49ers evidently want to play it safe with a playoff berth already locked up.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and caught 52 passes on 62 targets for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.