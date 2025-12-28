49ers TE George Kittle Highly Unlikely To Play Sunday Night

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers TE George Kittle is “highly unlikely,” in the words of a source, to play in Sunday night’s game against the Bears.
Kittle sprained his ankle last week, and while he appears to have avoided a more serious injury, he didn’t practice at all this past week and the 49ers evidently want to play it safe with a playoff berth already locked up.
Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.
Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.
In 2025, Kittle has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and caught 52 passes on 62 targets for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!