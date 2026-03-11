49ers Tendered RFA DE Sam Okuayinonu

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers have tendered DE Sam Okuayinonu as a restricted free agent.

He received the original round tender at $3.5 million for the 2026 season.

Okuayinonu, 27, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad.

The 49ers would later sign Okuayinonu to a contract in 2024 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025.

In 2025, Okuayinonu appeared in 15 games for the 49ers while recording 39 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.