49ers To Tender All Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap reports the 49ers are tendering all of their exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts at league minimum salary that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

The following is a list of exclusive rights free agents who San Francisco is tendering:

Anderson, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Anderson was promoted to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster in October.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.