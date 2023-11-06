49ers Tried Out 10 Players

The San Francisco 49ers officially brought in 10 free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Ogbuehi, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020 and brought him back again in 2021.

Seattle later released Ogbuehi and he went on to have brief stints with the Ravens, Titans, Texans and Jets before joining the Dolphins this summer. He was released coming out of the preseason had a short stint on the Jets’ practice squad.

In 2022, Ogbuehi appeared in seven games for the Jets, making five starts for them.