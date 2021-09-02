The San Francisco 49ers tried out eight players on Thursday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

Reynolds, 30, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2013. He lasted two years in Jacksonville before he was waived and later signed off their practice squad by the Bears.

The Falcons signed Reynolds to a one-year contract for the 2016 season and brought him back on another one-year, $1.3 million contract the following year. From there, he had stints with the Eagles, 49ers, and Bengals before returning to the Falcons last year on a one-year deal.

New England signed Reynolds to a one-year deal back in March and decided to let him go ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and pass defense.

Ridley, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when the Bears decided to move on from him.

In 2020, Ridley appeared in five games and recorded four receptions for 39 yards (9.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.