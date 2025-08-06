49ers Tried Out Four Defensive Tackles

The San Francisco 49ers had four defensive tackles in for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Siaki Ika Pheldarius Payne Shakel Brown Michael Dwumfour

Ika, 24, won a title at LSU before transferring to Baylor, where he was named Big-12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for 2021. The Browns selected him with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ika signed a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that included a $857,512 signing bonus and had a cap figure of $964,379 in 2023. He was let go by Cleveland in 2024 and picked up by the Chiefs but never appeared in a game for the team.

During his four-year college career, Ika appeared in 37 games and recorded 70 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three pass deflections.

In 2023, he appeared in four games for the Browns but recorded no statistics.