49ers Tried Out Four Including OT Andre Dillard

The San Francisco 49ers hosted four free agents for workouts on Tuesday including three defensive backs and an offensive tackle.

The full list includes:

Dillard, 29, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans in 2023 but was cut the following offseason. He signed with Green Bay for the 2024 season and signed with San Francisco in May.

The 49ers later released Dillard.

In 2024, Dillard appeared in 10 games for the Packers.