49ers Turned Down Second-Round Pick For George Kittle

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on the “Scoop City” podcast that a team offered the 49ers a second-round pick for veteran TE George Kittle during the draft.
However, the 49ers obviously turned that down and later agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension.
Russini explains that she doesn’t think the 49ers ever wanted to move on from Kittle and the veteran tight end likely preferred to remain in San Francisco.
A second-round pick for a 32-year-old tight end isn’t a bad return, but the 49ers clearly value what Kittle brings to the team.
With Kittle’s deal out of the way, the 49ers can shift their focus entirely to a mega-extension for QB Brock Purdy.
Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.
Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.
In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
