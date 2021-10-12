49ers Waive CB Davontae Harris, RB Jacques Patrick

According to Doug Kyed, the San Francisco 49ers waived CB Davontae Harris and RB Jacques Patrick.

Harris, 26, was selected in the fifth round in 2018 out of Illinois State by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 contract.

The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason last year with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him this past August and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers in November before placing him on injured reserve. Baltimore brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him in August.

Harris caught on with the 49ers soon after but has spent the entire season on injured reserve.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Patrick, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in April of 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

In April, Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season.

He returned to Cincinnati on a futures deal for 2021 and was once again waived and brought back to the practice squad. The 49ers signed him off the Bengals’ practice squad last month.

In 2021, Patrick has appeared in two games and had two carries for 12 yards.