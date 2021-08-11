49ers Waive DB Tim Harris From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived DB Tim Harris from the injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday.
Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
However, Harris has been on and off of their roster since then.
In 2020, Harris was active for two games, but did not register a statistic.
During his six-year college career, Harris recorded 109 total tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and 17 pass defenses in 35 career games.
