49ers Waive DB Tim Harris From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived DB Tim Harris from the injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday. 

Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed. 

However, Harris has been on and off of their roster since then.

In 2020, Harris was active for two games, but did not register a statistic. 

During his six-year college career, Harris recorded 109 total tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and 17 pass defenses in 35 career games.

