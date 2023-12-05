49ers Waive RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price on Tuesday.

This move clears a roster spot for newly signed DB Logan Ryan.

Davis-Price, 23, led LSU in rushing during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, setting the program’s single-game rushing record during his final season with the team. The 49ers used a third-round pick on him in 2022.

In 2023, Davis-Price has appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 21 yards on six carries (3.5 YPC).