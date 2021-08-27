49ers Waive S Kai Nacua, Re-Sign OL Corbin Kaufusi

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve waived S Kai Nacua and re-signed OL Corbin Kaufusi.

Nacua, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and spent the season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Nacua was waived following the 2018 draft and later claimed by the Ravens but was among their final roster cuts. From there, he had brief stints with the Panthers and Colts before the 49ers signed him to their practice. He returned to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract.

In 2020, Nacua appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.

During college career at BYU, Nacua recorded 165 tackles, 14 interceptions with two behind returned for touchdowns, 12 pass defenses, a forced fumble and a recovery over the course of 38 games and four seasons.