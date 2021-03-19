49ers Waive WR Chris Thompson

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Chris Thompson on waivers.

Thompson, 26, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before later signing on to the Texans’ practice squad and eventually being promoted to their active roster.

After Houston waived him, Thompson signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF. From there, he signed on with the 49ers in 2019 and has been in San Francisco ever since.

In 2017, Thompson appeared in 13 games for the Texans and caught five passes for 84 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 369 kick return yards and 39 punt return yards.