49ers Waive WR Jalen Hurd, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve waived WR Jalen Hurd and signed OL Corbin Kaufusi and CB Saivion Smith to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

DE Alex Barrett WR River Cracraft DT Darrion Daniels T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) RB Josh Hokit QB Nate Sudfeld TE Tanner Hudson DB Kai Nacua (Injured) WR Jordan Matthews WR Connor Wedington CB Davontae Harris C Jon Halapio S Tony Jefferson LB Tyrell Adams S Will Parks WR Austin Watkins OL Corbin Kaufusi CB Saivion Smith

Hurd neer appeared in a regular season game for the 49ers due to injury.

Hurd, 25, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2.3 million contract with the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Hurd suffered a back injury in 2019 that led to him being placed on injured reserve. Then he suffered a torn ACL last year during training camp.

During his college career at Tennessee and Baylor, Hurd rushed for 2,844 yards on 637 carries to go along with 136 receptions for 1,438 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 45 games.