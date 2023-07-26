49ers Worked Out Five Linebackers Including Tae Crowder

The San Francisco 49ers brought in five free agents for tryouts on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Kyahva Tezino (signed) LB Tae Crowder LB Frank Ginda LB Darius Harris LB Blake Lynch

Crowder, 26, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers but was signed off of the unit by the Steelers back in December.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.