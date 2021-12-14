49ers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers brought in five free agents for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

DB Austin Joyner OT Rick Leonard OT Darrin Paulo OL Wyatt Miller WR Brayden Lenius

Leonard, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Leonard had a brief stint with the Rams before signing on to the Cardinals’ practice squad in November. He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal for the 2019 season and spent the season on the practice squad.

After signing another futures deal for 2020, Leonard was cut coming out of camp. He bounced on and off the Cardinals practice squad before catching on with Washington and signing a futures deal for 2021. He was released coming out of the preseason with an injury settlement.

Leonard had a short stint with the Falcons practice squad earlier this month.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.