49ers Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The San Francisco 49ers hosted four defensive backs for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Michael Ojemudia (signed) Jason Verrett Kendall Sheffield Xavier Crawford

Ojemudia, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago.

The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Ojemudia played four games but did not record a statistic.