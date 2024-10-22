49ers WR Deebo Samuel Discharged From Hospital

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Samuel was having trouble breathing during Sunday’s game before later being admitted to the hospital with fluid in his lungs.

It remains to be seen what his status is for Week 8, but this is certainly a positive step in him getting back to 100 percent.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Samuel has appeared in six games for the 49ers and caught 20 passes on 32 targets for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with 19 carries for 51 yards and one additional touchdown.