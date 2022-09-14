The San Francisco 49ers worked out four defensive backs on Wednesday including Jovante Moffatt, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Kary Vincent Chris Wilcox Jovante Moffatt Dravon Askew-Henry

Of this group, the 49ers signed Vincent to their practice squad.

Moffatt, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad before eventually getting promoted.

Moffatt bounced back and forth between the Browns practice squad and active roster, appearing in 14 games for the team over the past two seasons. The Jets signed Moffatt to a futures contract in January before waiving him. He was quickly claimed by the Browns but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Moffatt appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.