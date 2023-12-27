The San Francisco 49ers worked out four offensive linemen, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

OL Ben Brown OL Sebastian Gutierrez OL Grant Miller OL Lewis Kidd

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Brown lasted just one season in Cincinnati before being released prior to the start of the 2023 season.

From there, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad and was elevated to the active roster during the year. The team opted to waive him last week.

During his five years at Ole Miss, Brown started all 39 of his games.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in one game for the Seahawks.