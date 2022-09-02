According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers worked out three players on Friday including LB Buddy Johnson, TE Leroy Watson, and OL Jean Delance.
Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts this offseason.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!