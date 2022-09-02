According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers worked out three players on Friday including LB Buddy Johnson, TE Leroy Watson, and OL Jean Delance.

Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts this offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.