49ers Worked Out Three Players Including DL Breeland Speaks

The San Francisco 49ers brought in free agent DL Breeland Speaks, DE Taco Charlton and DE Daelin Hayes for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, the 49ers opted to sign Charlton to a contract.

Speaks recently worked out for the Texans.

Speaks, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. From there, he had stints with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.