49ers Working Out CB Anthony Averett

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are bringing in free agent CB Anthony Averett for a tryout on Monday.

The 49ers have suffered some notable injuries in the secondary in recent weeks and Averett is among the best available options at this point.

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August. He had a brief stint on the Lions’ past practice squad last month.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.