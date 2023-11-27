49ers Working Out CB Anthony Averett

By
Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are bringing in free agent CB Anthony Averett for a tryout on Monday. 

Anthony Averett

The 49ers have suffered some notable injuries in the secondary in recent weeks and Averett is among the best available options at this point. 

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago. 

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August. He had a brief stint on the Lions’ past practice squad last month.  

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply