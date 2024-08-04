49ers Working Out WR Mike Harley Jr.

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers worked out WR Mike Harley Jr. on Sunday.

Harley Jr., 26, went undrafted out of Miami back in 2022.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent but was among their final roster cuts before being brought back to the taxi squad.

Harley Jr. signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL back in March but only lasted a few days with the team before being released.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.