Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will report to training camp despite still wanting a new contract from the team.

Rapoport adds that 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters the team plans to continue working with Aiyuk on a new deal.

Aiyuk recently formally requested a trade after the two sides haven’t had any extensive talks about a new contract since May.

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots reached out about a trade for Aiyuk but were told he isn’t being moved. Several other teams have also reached out to San Francisco to inquire about a potential trade for Aiyuk.

Tom Pelissero reported at the end of June that the team had no plans to trade Aiyuk after having a positive meeting with the veteran wide receiver. Aiyuk requested the meeting after contract talks between the two sides reportedly stalled and he made headlines after posting a TikTok saying the 49ers told him they didn’t want him back.

The two sides have not made any progress on extension talks since May. Several reports have said that while San Francisco does want to keep Aiyuk on a long-term deal, so far the 49ers haven’t been willing to meet the market. Aiyuk sees himself as a top-ten receiver and wants to be paid accordingly.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Aiyuk as it becomes available.