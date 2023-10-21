49ers WR Deebo Samuel Out At Least Two Games With Shoulder Fracture

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced Saturday that WR Deebo Samuel will miss at least the next two games with a hairline fracture to his shoulder, per Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers are on bye in three weeks, so he will get a window of time to heal up.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he re-signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Samuel has appeared in six games for the 49ers and caught 20 passes for 302 yards receiving and a touchdown to go along with 18 rushes for 95 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.