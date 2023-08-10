49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud Out Two Months With Broken Wrist

49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud broke his left wrist and will need surgery, knocking him out for two months per Matt Maiocco.

McCloud was San Francisco’s starting returner last year, but had been facing a challenge for that role and a spot on the roster from some other players during training camp.

McCloud, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2022, McCloud appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and caught 14 of 25 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown, adding four carries for 78 yards and another touchdown. He also returned 33 punts for 356 yards and 26 kickoffs for 599 yards.