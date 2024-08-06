NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/6

49ers

Bills

  • Bills waived DE David Ugwoegbu from injured reserve with a settlement

Broncos

  • Broncos waived DE Ronnie Perkins with an injury designation
  • Broncos signed LB Alex Mock

Browns

  • Browns waived WR Jalen Camp and OT Chim Okoafor
  • Browns signed LB Landon Honeycutt

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived DE Savion Jackson

Commanders

Giants

  • Giants RB Jashaun Corbin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Jaguars

Panthers

  • Panthers released WR Cam Sims from the PUP list with a settlement
  • Panthers WR Devin Carter reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
  • Panthers waived G JD DiRenzo with an injury designation
  • Panthers claimed DB Caden Sterns off waivers from the Broncos

Raiders

  • Raiders waived DT Tomari Fox with an injury designation
  • Raiders signed WR Dax Milne

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed WR Russell Gage

Saints

  • Saints placed OT Chandler Brewer on injured reserve
  • Saints signed LB Mike Rose

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DE Joshua Onujiogu
  • Seahawks signed DE Jamie Sheriff

Titans

