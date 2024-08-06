NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/6

49ers
- 49ers placed WR Malik Turner on injured reserve
- 49ers signed RB Matt Breida
Bills
- Bills waived DE David Ugwoegbu from injured reserve with a settlement
Broncos
- Broncos waived DE Ronnie Perkins with an injury designation
- Broncos signed LB Alex Mock
Browns
- Browns waived WR Jalen Camp and OT Chim Okoafor
- Browns signed LB Landon Honeycutt
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Marquis Haynes and DB Delonte Hood
Chargers
- Chargers waived DE Savion Jackson
Commanders
- Commanders signed C JC Hassenauer
- Commanders waived OT Alex Akingbulu with an injury designation
- Commanders waived TE Armani Rogers
Giants
- Giants RB Jashaun Corbin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DB Adrian Amos and DT Jonathan Marshall
- Jaguars waived DB Gregory Junior with an injury designation
- Jaguars released DE Adam Gotsis
Panthers
- Panthers released WR Cam Sims from the PUP list with a settlement
- Panthers WR Devin Carter reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
- Panthers waived G JD DiRenzo with an injury designation
- Panthers claimed DB Caden Sterns off waivers from the Broncos
Raiders
- Raiders waived DT Tomari Fox with an injury designation
- Raiders signed WR Dax Milne
Rams
- Rams waived DB Kenny Logan and TE Neal Johnson
- Rams signed OT Matt Kaskey and OT Conor McDermott
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Russell Gage
Saints
- Saints placed OT Chandler Brewer on injured reserve
- Saints signed LB Mike Rose
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DE Joshua Onujiogu
- Seahawks signed DE Jamie Sheriff
Titans
- Titans placed G Saahdiq Charles on the retired list
- Titans signed DB Quandre Diggs
