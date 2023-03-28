$6 Billion Bid Officially Submitted For Commanders From 76ers Owner Josh Harris

According to Adam Schefter, the group headlines by 76ers owner Josh Harris has submitted a formal $6 billion bid to buy the Washington Commanders.

The offer has been fully financed and meets current Commanders owner Dan Snyder‘s asking price threshold, per Schefter.

Harris was also deep in talks to buy the Denver Broncos last year but withdrew after it became clear he would be outbid by the Walton-Penner group.

He co-founded a sports management group that owns the New Jersey Devils as well as the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris’ net worth is somewhere in the range of $6 billion.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Snyder is nearing a sale of the team, even though the news wasn’t formalized at this week’s owners meeting.

There are a couple of other ownership groups interested in the franchise, with former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos still lurking as a potential buyer as well.

We’ll have more on the sale of the Commanders as the news is available.