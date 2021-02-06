Aaron Donald Named 2020 Defensive Player Of The Year

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Rams’ DT Aaron Donald was named the Associated Press 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Donald, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

In 2020, Donald appeared in all 16 games for the Rams, recording 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

