Aaron Donald Named 2020 Defensive Player Of The Year

Rams’ DT Aaron Donald was named the Associated Press 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Donald, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

In 2020, Donald appeared in all 16 games for the Rams, recording 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.